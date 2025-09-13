Late touchdown gives Stonehill 13-10 win over Maine

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jack O’Connell connected with Brigham Dunphy for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 remaining to lift…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Jack O’Connell connected with Brigham Dunphy for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 remaining to lift Stonehill to a 13-10 win over Maine on Saturday night.

O’Connell’s TD pass came eight plays after the Skyhawks took over on Maine’s 47 following a punt. On fourth-and-21 O’Connell rolled to his right and found Dunphy alone in the back of the end zone.

Domenic Scalese kicked field goals of 34 and 25 yards, the second coming with four seconds left in the opening half, to get Stonehill (1-2) within a point of Maine.

The Black Bears (0-3) got a 22-yard field goal from Samuel Treblay late in the third quarter to extend their lead to 10-6.

Maine’s lone touchdown came on Molayo Irefin’s 1-yard run in the second quarter with Sincere Baines’ 54 run to the 9-yard line the key play of the drive.

O’Connell was 14 of 26 for 132 yards passing.

Baines had 106 yards rushing on 12 carries.

