LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina look to keep top-10 ranking in place vs. South Carolina State

The South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked in the top 10 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since the start of the 2014 season.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is looking to keep them there.

The Gamecocks (1-0) passed their first test this season with a solid performance, defeating nonconference opponent Virginia Tech 24-11 in a neutral-site “Beamer Bowl” game in Atlanta on Sunday behind a 64-yard touchdown pass from Sellers to Nyck Harbor and an 80-yard punt return from Vicari Swain.

Sellers threw for 209 yards and also ran for a score, kicking off his second season — one that comes with growing national title aspirations — as starter in solid fashion. On Saturday, the Gamecocks host Football Championship Subdivision opponent South Carolina State in their home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“He’s just a fierce competitor,” said South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who beat the team his father coached for decades. “… The bigger the moment is, the better he’s going to be.”

The Gamecocks have won seven straight regular-season games dating back to last season and are looking to start the season with back-to-back wins for the second straight year.

South Carolina State opened its season with a 16-15 victory over in-state rival Wofford. The Bulldogs scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 left following a 10-play, 74-yard drive.

“They’ve got a team with a lot of new transfers that are really good players that have made an immediate impact,” Beamer said. “And then some great returning players off last year’s team that won a conference championship and had a heck of a year.”

The last time South Carolina was ranked this high was at No. 9 in the 2014 preseason poll. That didn’t last long, however, as the Gamecocks lost 52-28 to Texas A&M at home in the season opener, dropping them 12 spots in the rankings. South Carolina went on to finish the season with a disappointing 7-6 record.

Big returns

The Gamecocks’ special teams played a big role in last week’s win, with Swain, a redshirt sophomore, returning a punt 80 yards for a touchdown for a two-score lead. It marked South Carolina’s first punt return for a score since Ace Sanders in 2013. It was also tied for the sixth-longest punt return in school history, earning Swain SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

“To score on special teams with your dad (Frank Beamer) in attendance, which he’s in attendance for most of our games, but to be doing it against Virginia Tech, that’s where the whole ‘Beamer Ball’ mantra began. You couldn’t have scripted that any better,” Beamer said.

Speed wins

The Gamecocks held the Hokies to 115 yards rushing and just 11 points, which was a positive first outing for the defense.

They will expect a heavy dose of running from South Carolina State, which rolled up 414 yards on offense against Wofford.

“We have a lot of guys that have great speed,” Gamecocks linebacker Justin Okoronkwo said. “We are maybe not the most experienced guys, but we have great speed.”

Injury update

Beamer said defensive back Judge Collier and linebacker JT Geer are doubtful for the game.

Collier was seen on the sideline with a cast on his knee after going down against Virginia Tech, but the injury is not believed to be as serious as initially feared.

“We were a little concerned about Judge’s injury being long term, but it wasn’t and won’t be,” Beamer said. “Don’t know if they’ll be quite ready this week, but we’ll see. They’re trying to get back.”

A tough ticket

The hype in Columbia is real.

South Carolina already has sold out of its season tickets at Williams-Brice Stadium. The school sold 47,500 season tickets, almost 5,000 more than a year ago. Each year’s season ticket allotment is determined after ensuring tickets are available for students, single game/group sales and visitor allotments to ensure all fans have access to catch a game, according to the school.

In-state matchup

The two schools are separated by only 42 miles, but this is just their fourth head-to-head meeting. South Carolina has won all three of the previous matchups by wide margins, posting wins of 38-3 in 2007, 38-14 in 2009 and 50-10 in 2022.

