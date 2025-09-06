Landen Clark accounts for 4 TDs, Elon beats Davidson 55-7

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw three touchdown passes and ran for another TD and Elon scored 31 second-quarter…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw three touchdown passes and ran for another TD and Elon scored 31 second-quarter points on Saturday night as the Phoenix beat Davidson 55-7.

Clark opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run about 3 1/2 minutes into the game, then hit Landyn Backey for scoring strikes of 22 and 44 yards to make it 24-0 with 8:04 left in the first half.

TJ Thomas Jr. ran for a 5-yard touchdown, Luke Barnes — who made a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter — kicked a 38-yarder, and Isaiah Fuhrmann caught a 20-yard TD pass from Clark with 44 seconds left in the second quarter that made it 41-0 at halftime.

Coulter Cleland threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ivan Hoyt early in the third quarter for Davidson (0-2).

Jimmyll Williams and Dan Frederick each added a touchdown run for Elon (1-1), which finished with 289 yards rushing. The Phoenix had 30 first downs and 547 total yards.

Davidson converted 3 of 14 third downs and finished with 158 total yards.

