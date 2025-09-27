Lamson throws 3 TD passes, Montana State starts fast to swamp Eastern Washington 57-3

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw a pair of long touchdown passes 90 seconds apart in a dominating first…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw a pair of long touchdown passes 90 seconds apart in a dominating first quarter and Montana State went on to an easy 57-3 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday to open Big Sky Conference play.

Lamson connected with Hunter Provience for a 43-yard score to make it 14-0 with 6:16 left in the first and Lamson then hit Taco Dowler streaking down the left sideline for a 45-yard score with 4:46 remaining.

Including a 3-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones early and a late 43-yard field goal by Myles Sansted late, the Bobcats (3-2) led 24-0. Montana State had 161 yards and the Eagles minus-1 in the quarter.

By halftime the yardage was 300-67 at the Bobcats led 36-3. Lamson threw his third TD pass, a 28-yarder to Jabez Woods.

Lamson finished 13-of-20 passing for 270 yards. Jones had a 37-yard touchdown run in the second half when the Bobcats had four rushing touchdowns, three of them longer than 25 yards, including holder Colby Frokjer going 26 yards on a fake field goal to cap the opening possession.

The Bobcats had 293 yards on the ground and 580 yards of total offense.

Three quarterbacks combined to go 15 of 31 for 124 yards for Eastern Washington (1-4). The Eagles had 83 yards on the ground for 207 total yards. The quarterbacks had 27 carries for 74 yards.

Montana State had six pass plays longer than 15 yards to one for EWU and eight running plays of 10-plus yards to three for EWU.

