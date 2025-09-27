Lamar’s McCown throws 3 touchdown passes in 35-32 win over Central Arkansas

BEAUMONT, Texas. (AP) — Aidan McCown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another in Lamar’s 35-32 win over Central…

BEAUMONT, Texas. (AP) — Aidan McCown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another in Lamar’s 35-32 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

McCown and Damian Moore both rushed for touchdowns, and along with McCown’s 7-yard touchdown pass to JaCorey Hyder, helped put the Cardinals up 21-17.

Blake Thomas and Kyndon Fuselier each recorded a touchdown catch in the second half to go up by 35-17. McCown threw for 142 yards.

Central Arkansas (1-4) pulled within three in the fourth quarter with Austin Myers’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Arlie Lee, and his 14-yard TD pass to Malachi Henry on the next possession made it 35-32 with less than two minutes to play.

The Bears went for it on 4th-and-nine with 12 seconds left, but with two receivers in the end zone Myers couldn’t find an open receiver.

Myers finished 25 for 41 for 358 yards passing and three touchdowns. Henry caught nine passes for 113 yards. Landen Chambers rushed for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Lamar (3-1) is 2-10 in the series. The Cardinals’ previous win came in the 2018 FCS playoffs.

