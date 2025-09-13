Lamar returns 2 blocked punts for touchdowns in 31-7 victory over Texas Southern

HOUSTON (AP) — LaDamian McDowell rushed for 92 yards and Lamar returned two blocked punts for touchdowns in a 31-7…

HOUSTON (AP) — LaDamian McDowell rushed for 92 yards and Lamar returned two blocked punts for touchdowns in a 31-7 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

After Texas Southern went three-and-out to begin the game, Nyir Jones blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Josh Robinson scooped up a blocked punt and ran it in from the 7-yard line.

The Lamar special teams also got a blocked field goal by Keitrone Simpson in the first half.

Aiden McCown recorded his first career touchdown on a 13-yard run to give Lamar the lead for good at 14-7. Damien Moore added a 3-yard TD with 45 seconds left before halftime to make it 28-7.

Nicholas Brown sealed the game for Lamar (2-1) with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter on an interception.

KJ Cooper was 13 of 23 for 53 yards with an interception for Texas Southern (0-3).

