Kyle Wickersham accounts for both Richmond touchdowns in 14-10 win over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham passed for the game’s first touchdown and ran for the game-winner in the fourth quarter, lifting Richmond to a 14-10 victory over Wofford on Saturday night.

Wickersham’s 11-yard pass to Andrew King gave the Spiders (1-1) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. He had a hand in Wofford’s tying touchdown as his interception late in the first quarter was returned by CJ Coombes 72 yards for a score.

The Terriers (0-2) took a 10-7 lead on Sam Spence’s 47-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter.

Later in the third, Wickersham led the Spiders on a nine-play, 54-yard drive that stretched into the first minute of the fourth quarter. He connected with Andreas Hill for 17 yards on a fourth-down play and on the second play of the fourth quarter Wickersham ran it in from 10 yards out.

Wofford had a promising drive late in the game but turned it over on downs at the Richmond 35 with 1:40 remaining.

Wickersham passed for 153 yards and ran for 78.

Richmond outgained Wofford 272 yards to 158.

The game started late after a lengthy weather delay.

