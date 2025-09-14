Kitna’s throws for 341 yards and 2 TDs, Beebe scores on KO return to help UAB beat Akron 31-28

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns, Solomon Beebe ran for a 96-yard touchdown…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns, Solomon Beebe ran for a 96-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff, and UAB beat Akron 31-28 on Saturday night.

Ben Finley answered Beebe’s score on Akron’s first play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Israel Polk. The duo connected again with a 5-yard touchdown to put the Zips up 14-7 midway through the first quarter.

Nate Rogers’ 8-yard touchdown run for UAB (2-1) tied it 14-all late in the first. Kitna then tossed a pair of short-yardage touchdown passes to help give the Blazers a 31-20 halftime lead.

Sean Patrick’s 1-yard TD run for Akron (0-3) with 12:38 remaining capped the scoring. The Zips’ final possession ended at its 26 after an incomplete pass on 4th-and-19.

Kitna completed 30 of his 45 pass attempts to nine receivers. Corri Milliner had six catches for 70 yards with a touchdown. Iverson Hooks had five receptions for 84 yards. Jevon Jacskon also had a TD catch for the Blazers.

Finley was 19-of-35 passing for 282 yards. Polk finished with 99 yards on four receptions and Patrick added 81 yards rushing on 19 carries.

