Kentucky squares off against Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan (0-2) at Kentucky (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Kentucky Offense…

Eastern Michigan (0-2) at Kentucky (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 332 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 136 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 196 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 392 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 252.5 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 139.5 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (80th)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 351 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 218.5 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 132.5 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (86th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 542.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 231 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 311.5 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (129th)

Eastern Michigan is 134th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 66.7% of the time. Kentucky ranks 69th on offense, converting on 41.9% of third downs.

Eastern Michigan ranks 8th in the FBS averaging 25 penalty yards per game.

Kentucky is 77th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Eastern Michigan is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:34, compared to Kentucky’s 42nd-ranked average of 31:57.

Team leaders

Kentucky

Passing: Zach Calzada, 234 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 47.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Dante Dowdell, 185 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jay Maclin, 67 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 437 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 136 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 140 yards on 13 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kentucky was beaten by Ole Miss 30-23 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Calzada led Kentucky with 149 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Seth McGowan had 93 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for five yards. Maclin put up 56 yards on two catches.

Eastern Michigan fell 28-23 to LIU on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 189 yards on 18-of-29 passing (62.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 38 yards. McMillan had 58 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 33 yards and one touchdown. Lockett put up 78 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Kentucky plays at South Carolina on Sept. 27. Eastern Michigan hosts Louisiana on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.