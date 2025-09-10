Kennesaw State squares off against FCS Merrimack

Merrimack (1-1) at Kennesaw State (0-2), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Kennesaw State…

Merrimack (1-1) at Kennesaw State (0-2), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 289 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 165.5 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 123.5 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (132nd)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 470.5 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 249 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 221.5 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (116th)

Merrimack Offense

Overall: 395 yards per game (29th in FCS)

Passing: 215.5 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 179.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (48th)

Merrimack Defense

Overall: 249 yards per game (13th in FCS)

Passing: 175 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 74 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (13th)

Kennesaw State is 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:14.

Team leaders

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 176 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 100 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 154 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Merrimack

Passing: Ayden Pereira, 415 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Pereira, 141 yards on 27 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Seth Sweitzer, 140 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Kennesaw State lost 56-9 to Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 6. Odom threw for 176 yards on 10-of-16 attempts (62.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Bennett had 34 rushing yards on five carries. Lyndon Ravare had two receptions for 72 yards.

Merrimack won 31-6 over Saint Anselm on Saturday, Sept. 6. Pereira led Merrimack with 239 yards on 20-of-27 passing (74.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 38 yards. Brendon Wyatt had 74 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 31 yards. Sweitzer had four receptions for 81 yards.

Next game

Kennesaw State hosts Arkansas State on Sept. 20. Merrimack hosts Central Connecticut State on Sept. 20.

