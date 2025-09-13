Kennesaw State beats FCS-member Merrimack 27-13, gets first win under coach Jerry Mack

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amari Odom accounted for two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat FCS-member Merrimack 27-13 on Saturday night…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amari Odom accounted for two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat FCS-member Merrimack 27-13 on Saturday night to get its first win with first-year coach Jerry Mack.

Kennesaw State (1-2), which lost 10-9 to Wake Forest to start its season, rebounded from a 56-9 rout to then-No. 23 Indiana to win its home opener.

Odom completed 12 of 14 passes for 108 yards and added 22 yards rushing on six carries. In the third quarter, Odom threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Benyard and then broke loose with a 12-yard touchdown run to stretch the Owls’ lead to 21-0.

Dexter Williams II had a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Owls and finished 9-of-17 passing for 88 yards.

Ayden Pereira threw for 148 yards and ran for 59 yards on 22 carries with a short-yardage touchdown to lead Merrimack (1-2). RJ Chapman returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for the Warriors. Jalen McDonald had five catches for 116 yards.

