Kelly throws 2 TD passes, Washington runs for 113 yards to help Cal Poly beat Sacramento State 32-24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bo Kelly threw two touchdown passes, Tyrei Washington ran for 113 yards and a score, and Cal Poly beat Sacramento State 32-24 on Saturday night in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Kelly was 17-of-27 passing for 203 yards. He threw both touchdown pass to Jordan Garrison, who finished with four catches for 73 yards.

Cardell Williams completed 10 of 24 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Sacramento State (2-3, 0-1), which entered ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Williams threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell, and then he broke loose on a 15-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 21-18 lead in the second quarter.

Washington had a 1-yard TD run just before halftime to give Cal Poly (3-2, 1-0) a 25-21 lead. Kelly’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Garrison stretched the advantage to 32-21 late in the third quarter. The Hornets punted on their last four possessions.

