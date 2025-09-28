Kansas visits UCF in Big 12 matchup

Kansas (3-2) at UCF (3-1), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats UCF Offense Overall:…

Kansas (3-2) at UCF (3-1), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 437.5 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.5 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 203 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (44th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 293.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 129.8 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 163.5 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (21st)

Kansas Offense

Overall: 445 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 267.2 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 177.8 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (34th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 376 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 226.6 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 149.4 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (51st)

Kansas is 121st in third down percentage, converting 31.5% of the time. UCF ranks 31st on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.2%.

Kansas is 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UCF’s red zone offense ranks 34th, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 809 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 268 yards on 51 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 203 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 1,262 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Leshon Williams, 250 yards on 38 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 435 yards on 23 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UCF was beaten by Kansas State 34-20 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Jackson led UCF with 115 yards on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Montgomery had 119 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for three yards. DJ Black recorded 82 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Kansas lost 37-34 to Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 27. Daniels passed for 445 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards. Williams carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards. Henderson had five receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

UCF plays at Cincinnati on Oct. 11. Kansas plays at No. 11 Texas Tech on Oct. 11.

