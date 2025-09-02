Kansas State squares off against Army in Week 2

Army (0-1) at Kansas State (1-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Kansas State…

Army (0-1) at Kansas State (1-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Kansas State by 17. Against the spread: Kansas State 0-2, Army 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 422.0 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 295.5 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (60th)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 333.5 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 217.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (107th)

Army Offense

Overall: 411.0 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 131.0 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 280.0 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (64th)

Army Defense

Overall: 344.0 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 152.0 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 280.0 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (108th)

Army ranks 127th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Kansas State’s 57th-ranked even margin.

Army is 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50.0% of trips. Kansas State’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 66.7%.

Kansas State is 99th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:15, compared to Army’s 11th-ranked average of 36:34.

Team leaders

Kansas StatePassing: Avery Johnson, 591 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.1 completion percentageRushing: Joe Jackson, 106 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Jayce Brown, 187 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Army

Passing: Dewayne Coleman, 129 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman, 100 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Noah Short, 81 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kansas State won 38-35 over North Dakota on Saturday, Aug. 30. Johnson led Kansas State with 318 yards on 28-of-43 passing (65.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 43 yards. Jackson carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards, adding one reception for six yards and one touchdown. Brown put up 109 yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Army fell 30-27 to Tarleton State on Friday, Aug. 29. Coleman passed for 129 yards on 7-of-12 attempts (58.3%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 24 times for 100 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hayden Reed carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards and scored one touchdown. Short had six receptions for 81 yards.

Next game

Kansas State plays at Arizona on Sept. 12. Army hosts North Texas on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.