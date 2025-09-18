Kansas and West Virginia meet in Big 12 play

West Virginia (2-1) at Kansas (2-1), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Kansas by…

West Virginia (2-1) at Kansas (2-1), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Kansas by 13.5. Against the spread: Kansas 1-2, West Virginia 2-1.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Kansas Offense

Overall: 413.3 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 248.3 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 36 points per game (48th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 318 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 201 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (52nd)

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 436.3 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 223.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 213 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (73rd)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 300.3 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 206.7 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 93.7 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (33rd)

West Virginia ranks 124th in third down percentage, converting 29.3% of the time. Kansas ranks 91st on defense, holding its opponents to 39.6%.

West Virginia is 114th in the FBS averaging 71.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas’ 51st-ranked 45.7 per-game average.

Kansas is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. West Virginia’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

West Virginia is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:05.

Team leaders

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 679 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 72 completion percentage

Rushing: Daniel Hishaw Jr., 169 yards on 33 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 183 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 594 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Tye Edwards, 141 yards on 25 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 203 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Kansas fell 42-31 to Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 6. Daniels led Kansas with 223 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hishaw carried the ball six times for 11 yards, adding one reception for -2 yards. DeShawn Hanika had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 31-24 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Marchiol threw for 192 yards on 19-of-25 attempts (76.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Edwards carried the ball 25 times for 141 yards and scored three touchdowns. Rodney Gallagher III had seven receptions for 61 yards.

Next game

Kansas hosts Cincinnati on Sept. 27. West Virginia hosts No. 16 Utah on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.