Kaminski accounts for 5 TDs, FCS No. 22 North Dakota beats Portland State 50-20

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes — two to Nathan Hromadka — and ran for a TD on Saturday night to help North Dakota beat Portland State 50-20 on Saturday night.

Kaminski led a nine-play, 61-yard opening drive that he capped with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hromadka about 4 1/2 minutes into the game. Cru Newman fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, UND’s Grant Noland recovered at the 17 and Kaminski’s 7-yard TD run made it 14-0 less than two minutes later.

Kaminski was 14-of-21 passing for 164 yards and added 70 yards rushing on eight carries. Kaminski threw a 4-yard touchdown passes to Deng Deng and Tray Kuntz, and hit Hromadka for a 20-yarder.

Backup quarterback Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson ran for a 2-yard touchdown that gave North Dakota a 50-13 lead with 10:55 to play.

Jayden Brannan strip-sacked Tupou’ata-Johnson and Jaxton Helmstetler returned the fumble 70 yards for a TD to cap the scoring.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Lynch and Delon Thompson added a 3-yard scoring run for Portland State (0-3).

Gaven Ziebarth ran for a 5-yard touchdown for the Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota (1-1), which lost 38-35 at then-No. 17 Kansas State in the opener, is No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll.

