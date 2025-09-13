Kaiden Bennett, James Jones power Delaware State in 36-14 victory over Bowie State

Kaiden Bennett accounted for three touchdowns, James Jones rushed for 100 yards and Delaware State defeated Division II-opponent Bowie State 36-14 on Saturday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kaiden Bennett accounted for three touchdowns, James Jones rushed for 100 yards and Delaware State defeated Division II-opponent Bowie State 36-14 on Saturday.

The Hornets scored from long distance on their first two possessions, with Bennett throwing to Phillipe Wesley for a 64-yard touchdown and wide receiver NyGhee Lolley running for a 58-yard touchdown. Delaware State led 14-0 after running six plays.

The Hornets led 21-7 after the first quarter and 30-7 at halftime. The lead reached 36-7 before Bowie State put together an 80-yard drive that ended with Micah Robinson’s 21-yard touchdown run.

Delaware State (2-1) made it two wins in a row for first-year coach DeSean Jackson. The Hornets were named HBCU FCS national team of the week after defeating Albany last week, snapping an 11-game losing streak.

Robinson had 92 yards rushing for Bowie State (2-1) and Samuel Graham had 11 totals tackles, eight of them solo.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.