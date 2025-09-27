Kaden Smith’s pick-6 highlights defensive effort in Eastern Kentucky’s 27-7 win over Nicholls

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kaden Smith returned an interception for a touchdown and the go-ahead score, highlighting Eastern Kentucky’s 27-7…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kaden Smith returned an interception for a touchdown and the go-ahead score, highlighting Eastern Kentucky’s 27-7 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Nicholls scored first, on a 60-yard pass from Deuce Hogan to Miequle Brock Jr. on the third play of the game, but Nicholls didn’t score again. Eastern Kentucky didn’t allow a drive of more than 20 yards in the second half until the last possession by Nicholls. On that drive, Nicholls reached the 3-yard line before an interception by Vito Tisdale stopped the threat.

Eastern Kentucky (2-3) tied it on a 68-yard run by Brady Hensley late in the second quarter and took a 14-7 lead on Smith’s 16-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Myles Burkett threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dequan Stanley and Buzz Flabiano added two field goals for a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Nicholls outgained Eastern Kentucky 330-314 in total yards but was only 1 for 11 on third down.

Hensley ran for 148 yards and Brayden Latham added 88 yards among EKU’s 242 yards on the ground. Burkett was just 7-for-21 passing for 72 yards.

Hogan was 20-for 31 passing for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Nicholls (1-4).

