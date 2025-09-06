Kaden Anderson throws 2 TD passes, Wyoming beats Northern Iowa 31-7

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kaden Anderson was 17-of-23 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and Wyoming beat Northern Iowa…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kaden Anderson was 17-of-23 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and Wyoming beat Northern Iowa 31-7 on Saturday.

Sam Scott opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Samuel Harris also ran for an 18-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:12 to play.

Terron Kellman had 87 yards rushing on seven carries for Wyoming (2-0). Harris ran for 61 yards and Scott added 58 yards rushing.

Hyson Bey-Buie scored on a 2-yard run that capped an 11-play, 90-yard drive by Northern Iowa (1-1) and made it 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

Anderson threw a 6-yard TD pass to John Michael Gyllenborg in the second quarter and hit Chris Durr for a 21-yard TD in the third.

Jaden DaCosta blocked a punt that was recovered by Bricen Brantley at the UNI 35 with 26 seconds left in the second quarter and Erik Sandvik kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to make it 17-7 at halftime.

Anderson left the game in the fourth quarter after a hard hit by defense back Jonathan Cabral-Martin, who came unblocked off the edge. Junior college transfer Landon Sims replaced Anderson and was 3-of-3 passing for 23 yards in his debut for the Cowboys.

