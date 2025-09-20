Josh Pitsenberger runs for 3 scores as Yale opens season with 28-10 win over Holy Cross

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns and Yale opened its 152nd season…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Pitsenberger ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns and Yale opened its 152nd season of football with a 28-10 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Bulldogs took control in the second half with three straight touchdown drives, piling up 193 yards of total offense. Pitsenberger’s third touchdown, a 10-yard run up the middle, made it 28-3 with 11:49 left in the game.

Sitting on a 7-3 lead at halftime, Pitsenberger’s second 1-yard touchdown run made it 14-3 and then Dante Reno connected with Nico Brown for a 29-yard score.

Reno was 13 of 18 for 166 yards and the Bulldogs had 318 yards of offense to overcome 13 penalties for 100 yards. Brown finished with 119 yards on five receptions.

Cal Swanson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Charly Mullaly in the final minute of the game for the Crusaders (0-4). Swanson was 15-of-30 passing for 193 yards but was sacked four times.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.