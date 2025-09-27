Joseph throws 3 TD passes and Old Dominion shuts down Liberty in the 4th for a 21-7 victory

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and Old Dominion beat Liberty 21-7 on Saturday night. Joseph…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and Old Dominion beat Liberty 21-7 on Saturday night.

Joseph was 18-of-26 passing for 271 yards. He connected with Ja’Cory Thomas twice for scores and once with TJ Johnson. Thomas finished with five receptions for 114 yards. Tre’ Brown III also caught four passes for 81 yards for Old Dominion (3-1).

Joseph hit Johnson with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 left in the second quarter, and following a three-and-out by the Flames, connected with Thomas on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Monarchs a 14-0 lead heading into the break.

Julian Gray ran for a 4-yard touchdown for the Flames midway through the third quarter before Joseph’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Thomas ended the scoring early in the fourth.

Michael Merdinger completed 6 of 11 passes for 77 yards for Liberty (1-4). Caden Williams had 85 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Old Dominion racked up 489 yards of offense and held Liberty to 203. The Flames punted twice, turned the ball over on downs and lost a fumble following Gray’s score.

