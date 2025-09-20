Live Radio
Jones, Delaware State roll to 39-10 win over Saint Francis; Hornets reach best start since ’07

The Associated Press

September 20, 2025, 5:08 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — James Jones ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Delaware State beat Saint Francis 39-10 on Saturday.

Jones amassed his yardage total on seven carries. Ninety of his 111 total yards came on a single run on the only play of a Hornets (3-1) drive that started at Delaware State’s 10. His dash made it 20-0 with 13:48 left in the second quarter.

Jones ran it in from the 1 to end the first quarter for a 13-0 advantage. Marquis Gillis put Delaware State on the board with a 3-yard run six minutes into the game.

Saint Francis’s (0-4) lone touchdown came on a 1-yard pass from Nick Whitfield Jr. to Kameron Chisholm. Whitfield threw for 265 yards and two interceptions.

The Hornets’ last 3-1 start was in 2007, when Delaware State went 10-2 and lost to Delaware in the then I-AA playoffs.

