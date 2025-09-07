Jonah Coleman sets career high with 5 rushing touchdowns, Washington trounces UC Davis

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman rushed for a career-high five touchdowns as Washington beat UC Davis 70-10 on Saturday night.…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonah Coleman rushed for a career-high five touchdowns as Washington beat UC Davis 70-10 on Saturday night.

Coleman tied the modern program record set by Corey Dillon (1996 vs. UCLA) and Hugh McElhenny (1950 vs. Washington State) on a 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter. Ervin Daily set the school’s all-time mark with seven rushing touchdowns against Whitman in 1919.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I just want to shout out my o-line,” Coleman said. “I appreciate them boys, and they make me look good.”

Coleman, who has rushed for three touchdowns in a game twice previously in his collegiate career, bested that total before halftime. He also finished the evening with his seventh career 100-yard rushing game at Washington. Coleman had 15 carries for 111 yards.

“I mean, he had 15 carries and five of them were touchdowns,” head coach Jedd Fisch said of Coleman. “So, pretty good performance.”

Coleman got the Huskies on the board with a 15-yard TD run after Washington forced a three-and-out from the Aggies. Midway through the first quarter, Coleman again plunged into the end zone, this time from a yard out.

Demond Williams Jr., who had 254 yards passing, also ran for an 8-yard score prior to another rushing touchdown by Coleman early in the second quarter. Coleman made it four rushing touchdowns before halftime with a 7-yard scamper.

In total, the Huskies finished with 324 rushing yards on 46 carries.

“We’re supposed to do that,” Coleman said. “We’re a Big Ten team, we run the ball and that was the goal all offseason was to get bigger, stronger and be tougher.”

Hunter Ridley made a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter, and running back Matteo Perez caught a 1-yard pass from Caden Pinnick for the Aggies.

Worried about Williams

Washington wide receiver Rashid Williams was injured in the first half, then returned to the sideline out of uniform and with his left arm in a sling. Fisch said he assumes Williams will be out at least for the next few weeks.

“We’ll know better tomorrow after we get an MRI and an x-ray,” Fisch said. “But, it didn’t look great. So, we’ll just kind of wait and see what that means.”

Williams, a redshirt sophomore, had four catches for 27 yards in the Huskies’ season-opening win against Colorado State, as well as one catch for 27 yards on Saturday.

Boston busts one

Leading wide receiver Denzel Boston had his first career punt return for a touchdown, racing 78 yards for the score. Boston, who added five catches for 50 yards, nearly eclipsed his total punt return yardage from 2024 with his touchdown. He returned 12 punts for 80 yards last season.

“I ain’t even done that in high school,” Boston said. “That was my first time ever.”

The takeaway

UC Davis: With his eighth tackle of the game, UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors became the program’s all-time leader in career tackles.

Washington: Not only did freshman receiver Raiden Vines-Bright corral his first career collegiate catch, but his second one went for a game-high 45 yards.

Up next

UC Davis: Hosts Southern Utah on Sept. 20.

Washington: Travels to Washington State on Sept. 20.

