Joey Aguilar throws for 3 TDs to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 218 yards with three touchdowns and an interception to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24 on Saturday.

The Volunteers (3-1) recovered from their overtime loss to Georgia last week with a dominating performance over the Blazers (2-2). The win was coach Josh Heupel’s 40th at Tennessee.

“I had no idea,” Heupel said of his success over five years with the Vols. “We’ve had a lot of growth in the program. We control where we go (this season).”

Mike Matthews had a 39-yard touchdown reception and Chris Brazzell II hauled one in from 19 yards. Star Thomas ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass. Aguilar played just one series in the second half after Tennessee led 42-7 at halftime.

“I’m still learning how to play fast,” said Aguilar. “It’s been a big adjustment for me. We’re still growing (as an offense). We can get better.”

Tennessee’s run game, which Heupel called “important to our identity,” accounted for 235 yards and four TDs after sputtering last week.

UAB QB Jalen Kitna threw for 364 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“(What stands out about Tennessee) is the quality of their systems, their schemes, how disciplined their players are,” said UAB coach Trent Dilfer. “They overwhelmed us early and we were just trying to compete the best we could.”

The takeaway

UAB: The Blazers left Neyland Stadium with the confidence that they will not see a better team than Tennessee this season and were able to score 24 points.

Tennessee: After struggling with Georgia’s passing game last week, the Vols had an opportunity to clean up their secondary a bit against the Blazers. While dealing with injuries in their secondary, the challenge has been to get some of the young players to the point where they can contribute in tough situations. Tennessee might not see much movement in the AP Top 25 after this win.

Up next

UAB: The Blazers have an off week before hosting Army on Oct. 4.

Tennessee: The Vols visit Mississippi State next weekend.

