Jaxon Potter throws 3 TD passes to lead Washington State over San Diego State 36-13

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaxon Potter threw three touchdown passes to lead Washington State to a 36-13 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Potter sandwiched a pair of 3-yard scoring tosses to tight end Trey Leckner around Jack Stevens’ 49-yard field goal and a safety by the defense to put the Cougars up 19-7 at halftime.

Potter connected with Leon Neal Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown and a 26-7 lead early in the third quarter and Stevens made it 29 unanswered points with a 42-yard field goal for a 22-point advantage. Julian Dugger scored on a 3-yard run to cap the scoring with 2:48 left to play.

Jayden Denegal threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bostick on fourth-and-5 to give the Aztecs a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game. Denegal’s 1-yard touchdown run cut it to 29-13 heading to the final quarter.

Potter completed 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards with no interceptions.

Denegal finished with 133 yards on 15-for-30 passing for San Diego State (1-1).

Washington State is 2-0 under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers, who became the first Cougars coach since Bill Doba in 2003 to win in his debut — a 13-10 victory over the Idaho Vandals last week.

The Cougars rushed for 139 yards against the Aztecs after gaining a total of three yards on the ground against FCS-member Idaho.

