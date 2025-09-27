Jase Bauer propels UT Martin to 34-10 victory over Southeast Missouri State

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jase Bauer threw two touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Bryce Bailey on the first play…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jase Bauer threw two touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Bryce Bailey on the first play from scrimmage, and added 107 yards rushing and two scores as UT Martin beat Southeast Missouri State 34-10 in an OVC-Big South opener on Saturday night.

Bauer scored on a 7-yard run after LaMarion Pierce intercepted a Jax Leatherwood pass on Southeast Missouri State’s second play for a 14-0 lead in the first 2:16.

Bauer connected with Bailey for a 21-yard score and a 21-7 lead with 3:33 left in the second quarter and UT Martin (1-4, 1-0) took it into halftime.

Cade Hechter kicked two field goals in the second half for the Skyhawks and Bauer capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 2:53 remaining.

Bauer finished with 225 yards on 15-for-22 passing. He did his damage on the ground on 15 carries. Thomas Ansley rushed 16 times for 99 yards. Bailey had seven catches for 135 yards.

Three quarterbacks combined to complete 22 of 41 for 209 yards with two interceptions for the Redhawks (1-4, 0-1). They managed just 30 yards on 27 rushes.

