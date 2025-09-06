Ja’Quan Snipes helps Hampton hold off D-II’s Elizabeth City State 27-20

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Ja’Quan Snipes rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on a 47-yard run late in…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Ja’Quan Snipes rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on a 47-yard run late in the fourth quarter to help Hampton hold off Division II’s Elizabeth City State 27-20 on Saturday night.

Michael Matthews-Canty sacked Vikings quarterback Christopher Perkins for a 10-yard loss on a fourth-down play at the Hampton 38-yard line. Three plays later Snipes raced 47 yards for the go-ahead score with 39 seconds remaining.

Perkins — aided by roughing the passer and pass interference penalties — drove the Vikings to the Hampton 23. Perkins connected with EJ Gatling on the final play, but he was tackled a yard short of the end zone.

Perkins threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Joe Griffin with 1:59 left in the second quarter before scoring on a 22-yard run with 2 seconds left to put the Vikings up 20-10 at halftime.

Snipes capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to get the Pirates within 20-17 late in the third quarter. Brett Starling’s 30-yard field goal tied it 20-all with 5:21 left in the fourth.

Freshman Jah’Kei Chavis had a first-quarter touchdown run and finished with 91 yards on 13 carries as the Pirates piled up 332 of their 391 yards of offense on the ground.

Perkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.