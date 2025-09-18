James Madison goes on the road to match up against Liberty

James Madison (1-1) at Liberty (1-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: James Madison…

James Madison (1-1) at Liberty (1-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: James Madison by 9. Against the spread: James Madison 2-0, Liberty 0-3.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 360.5 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 141 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 219.5 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (71st)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 206 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 117.5 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 88.5 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (53rd)

Liberty Offense

Overall: 423.7 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 242 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 181.7 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (100th)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 336.7 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 110 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 226.7 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (68th)

Liberty ranks 123rd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to James Madison’s 64th-ranked even margin.

James Madison is 131st in the FBS averaging 85 penalty yards per game, compared to Liberty’s 33rd-ranked 39.7 per-game average.

Liberty is 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 62.5% of trips. James Madison’s red zone defense ranks 37th at 75%.

Liberty ranks 62nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:39, compared to James Madison’s 11th-ranked average of 34:50.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 232 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: George Pettaway, 120 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 75 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 726 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 244 yards on 38 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 187 yards on 8 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

James Madison was defeated by Louisville 28-14 on Friday, Sept. 5. Barnett led James Madison with 102 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Matthew Sluka carried the ball 21 times for 83 yards and scored one touchdown. Ellis had three receptions for 55 yards.

Liberty was beaten by Bowling Green 23-13 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Vasko led Liberty with 194 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Dickens had 96 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 17 yards. Lee put up 77 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

James Madison hosts Georgia Southern on Sept. 27. Liberty plays at Old Dominion on Sept. 27.

