James Franklin hopes new weapons, re-tooled defense will help No. 3 Penn State beat No. 6 Oregon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Franklin didn’t think his team was equipped to beat Oregon in the Big Ten championship game last season.

Things are different now.

The No. 3 Nittany Lions have spent the nine months since their 45-37 loss to the Ducks in the conference title game retooling their wide receiving corps and reimagining their defense. Their goal? Keep pace with the high-flying team currently riding the longest regular-season winning streak in college football.

“We didn’t have enough tools in our tool belt,” Franklin said. “Sometimes they were able to get matchups that were in their favor. If we’re not able to solve that issue with a sack or pressure, then we had some challenges.”

Fresh off a bye week, the Nittany Lions haven’t been tested yet this season. They’ve piled up points against non-conference opponents, working in transfer wideouts Trebor Peña, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross.

They’ve also deployed a new defense coordinated by Jim Knowles, who helped lead Ohio State to the NCAA championship last season. Knowles’ defense — which combines man and zone concepts unlike the Nittany Lions did before — helped the Buckeyes go 1-1 against the Ducks last year, including a 41-21 win in the first round of the playoffs.

Franklin is hoping the new defensive scheme will be enough to stop Oregon’s offense.

Led by first-year starting quarterback Dante Moore, the Ducks are seventh in scoring offense and 12th in total offense. They’re averaging 269 yards through the air per game while Moore has already thrown 11 touchdown passes.

“They challenge you formationally with all the different things that they do,” Knowles said. “A lot of times against these teams that do so much, if you’re not in the right place, you don’t have a chance.”

Quieting the crowd

Knowles’ defense has a unique edge in this game.

The Whiteout.

The Nittany Lions will have more than 100,000 fans clad all in white, contrasting against an inky black sky, bellowing collectively at nearly 120 decibels every time the Ducks have the ball.

It is Lanning’s intent to shut them up quickly. So far, Oregon has scored touchdowns on all but one opening possession. They’ve scored eight first-quarter touchdowns in total.

“Starting fast is important for us in each game, but certainly matters in games like this, right?” Lanning said. “When the crowd’s involved, that’s something that you can attack early. If you start fast, that can be an asset.”

Allar’s experience

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar knows he played solidly in the Big Ten championship game. He also knows past performances against the Ducks don’t mean much heading into Saturday’s game.

Allar, who’s yielded the quarterback spot to backup Ethan Grunkemeyer every weekend as games have gotten more lopsided, completed 20 of 39 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns and ran five times for 54 yards and another score. He also threw two interceptions.

He’s grown more comfortable as he, Hudson, Ross and Peña have developed chemistry. Tight end Luke Reynolds has also proven himself to be a sturdy target in an offense that has moved quickly at times.

The Nittany Lions will likely look to keep Oregon’s defense on its heels with tempo. Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has utilized the no-huddle offense regularly through the first three games.

Allar likes directing traffic at high speed.

“It’s plays that we all really like and just know like the back of our hand,” Allar said. “Coach K and the whole offensive staff does a great job of sequencing those plays for us and presenting us looks throughout the week of what we’re going to get.”

Corner test

The Ducks have had success with a rebooted secondary complete with freshmen corners Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu.

They haven’t allowed a touchdown pass and are permitting just 120 yards per game to opposing offenses.

Although Penn State has just 10 passing plays of 20 yards or more, Lanning is wary of Allar’s arm and the speed on the outside. Hudson, Peña and Ross have all caught a touchdown and are all averaging more than 11 yards per catch. All three are physical players who could push Oregon’s new corners.

“Experience develops confidence and confidence is going to lead to good execution and the ability to take risks at times when it’s needed,” Lanning said. “You know tackle well, go make plays on the ball, like all those things are going to develop over time. So the more snaps they get, the better they’ve gotten.”

Get the QB

Dani Dennis-Sutton has had a blast playing in Knowles’ defense. Mostly because his instructions are often simple and to the point.

Go get the quarterback.

“I’m a believer in that a D-line can’t be thinking too much,” Dennis-Sutton said. “Just let us get to the quarterback, stop the run and we’re going to make plays.”

That could be tougher against Oregon.

The Ducks’ replaced three starters in the offseason, but so far transfer tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey and guard Emmanuel Pregnon have been nearly perfect. Flanking center Iapani Laloulu, who allowed no sacks and just 10 pressures on a team high 970 plays last season, Oregon has allowed just one sack through four games this year.

“They’re a great team,” Dennis-Sutton said. “(Dante Moore’s) been doing a great job of running and stepping up in the pocket as well. So we have to be a disciplined D-line in our rush lanes and not let him use his legs as much as he can.”

