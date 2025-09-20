Jalon Daniels throws 3 TD passes, Kansas beats West Virginia 41-10 in Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, Emmanuel Henderson returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD,…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, Emmanuel Henderson returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD, and Kansas beat West Virginia 41-10 on Saturday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

After forcing a three-and-out on West Virginia’s first drive, Daniels threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Levi Wentz. Daniels also hit Boden Groen for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

“I thought we were extremely physical,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “I thought we tackled well. (That) really was an indication of our opportunity to take control the game.”

Leshon Williams had 19 carries for 129 yards, which included a 62-yard TD to cap the scoring and added a 39-yard touchdown reception, which was set up by a 43-yard kickoff return by Henderson.

Laith Marjan kicked a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter and a 44-yarder as time expired in the first half before Henderson caught the opening kickoff in the third quarter at the 6, eluded a pair of would-be tacklers at the 20 and 25 before racing to the end zone to make it 27-3.

“Emmanuel’s kick return was definitely a huge turning point in the game,” Leipold said. “Put that with the field goal right before the half, I think it really kind of made a statement there for us.”

Daniels was 12-of-24 passing for 138 yards with no interceptions and was not sacked by a West Virginia defense that went in with 13 sacks (No. 4 in the FBS).

“I was pleased with the protection of our line,” Leipold said. “Jalon did great job escaping some pressures as well.”

The Jayhawks (3-1) finished 242 yards rushing — 69 by Daniels on five carries — and forced the game’s only two turnovers.

Nicco Marchiol was 15-of-27 passing for 126 yards with an interception for West Virginia (2-2).

Mountaineers back-up quarterback Jaylen Henderson scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. Kade Hensley kicked a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter.

“Nothing was good,” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said. “Coaching? Not good. Playing? Not good.

“I thought we could practice, but evidently not good enough. (There’s a) lot to work on,” Rodriguez said. “Injuries are unfortunate, but that ain’t the reason you lost. We lost because we poorly coached and poorly played.”

The takeaway

West Virginia: The Mountaineers, which went into the game fourth in the FBS with 13 sacks, didn’t record a sack.

Kansas: The Jayhawks had nearly as many return yards (199) as West Virginia had total yards (227) through three quarters.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Utah next Saturday and Kansas will remain at home to play Cincinnati.

