Jake Retzlaff and Zuberi Mobley each with 2 TDs, Tulane holds off South Alabama 33-31

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Retzlaff and Zuberi Mobley each had a pair of touchdowns and Tulane held off South Alabama 33-31 on Saturday night.

Mobley’s 28-yard touchdown run stretched Tulane’s lead to 33-17 with 10:00 left. Kentrel Bullock’s 1-yard run ended a 75-drive that pulled South Alabama to 33-25 with 5:17 to play. Bishop Davenport later connected with Davin Voisin for a 26-yard touchdown pass for the Jaguars with 59 seconds left but the two-point conversion failed.

Mobley also had a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Tulane (2-0) and finished with 82 yards rushing on 11 carries. Retzlaff was 13-of-24 passing for 125 yards with one touchdown. He added 77 yards on the ground on 11 carries that included a 1-yard score.

Davenport was 17-of-24 passing for 231 yards with two touchdown passes and ran for another. Bullock finished with 107 yards rushing on 24 carries. Voisin had eight catches and also had a 65-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter for South Alabama (0-2).

