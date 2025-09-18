Jacksonville State matches up with FCS Murray State

Murray State (0-3) at Jacksonville State (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Jacksonville…

Murray State (0-3) at Jacksonville State (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 369.3 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 130.7 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 238.7 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (83rd)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 455.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 280.0 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 175.3 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (97th)

Murray State Offense

Overall: 307.3 yards per game (80th in FCS)

Passing: 214.7 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (65th)

Murray State Defense

Overall: 502.0 yards per game (111th in FCS)

Passing: 228.7 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 273.3 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 42.3 points per game (107th)

Jacksonville State is 129th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 52.5% of third downs.

Jacksonville State ranks 11th in the FBS averaging 28.3 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 369 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 390 yards on 67 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brock Rechsteiner, 102 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Murray State

Passing: Jim Ogle, 618 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jawaun Northington, 156 yards on 45 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Darius Cannon, 198 yards on 26 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Jacksonville State fell 41-34 to Georgia Southern on Saturday, Sept. 13. Wimsatt led Jacksonville State with 178 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Cook had 120 rushing yards on 21 carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Rechsteiner had four receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for 13 yards and one touchdown.

Murray State was beaten by Georgia State 37-21 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Ogle passed for 138 yards on 17-of-28 attempts (60.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Northington carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards and scored one touchdown. Lucas Desjardins had seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Jacksonville State plays at Southern Miss on Sept. 27. Murray State plays at South Dakota on Oct. 4.

