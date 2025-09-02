Jacksonville State hosts Liberty in CUSA matchup

Liberty (1-0) at Jacksonville State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Liberty by…

Liberty (1-0) at Jacksonville State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Liberty by 6. Against the spread: Liberty 0-1, Jacksonville State 1-0.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Liberty Offense

Overall: 391.0 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 197.0 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 194.0 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (62nd)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 316.0 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 132.0 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 194.0 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 322.0 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 157.0 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 165.0 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (118th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 422.0 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 314.0 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 165.0 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Jacksonville State is 19th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 18.2% of the time. Jacksonville State ranks 121st on offense, converting on 20.0% of third downs.

Liberty ranks 11th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Jacksonville State is 91st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:04, compared to Liberty’s 33rd-ranked average of 33:34.

Team leaders

LibertyPassing: Ethan Vasko, 197 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 57.6 completion percentageRushing: Vasko, 63 yards on 13 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Reese Smith, 46 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 139 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 51.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 75 yards on 17 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cook, 43 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Liberty defeated Maine 28-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Vasko threw for 197 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Caden Williams had 52 rushing yards on nine carries. Smith recorded 46 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Jacksonville State fell 17-10 to UCF on Thursday, Aug. 28. Wimsatt passed for 139 yards on 15-of-29 attempts (51.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 28 yards. Cook carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards, adding four receptions for 43 yards. Deondre Johnson recorded 35 yards on two catches.

Next game

Liberty plays at Bowling Green on Sept. 13. Jacksonville State plays at Georgia Southern on Sept. 13.

