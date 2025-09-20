Jackson’s 2 rushing touchdowns lead Texas State to 35-3 rivalry win over Nicholls

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson threw for 180 yards and rushed for two touchdowns and Texas State beat…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brad Jackson threw for 180 yards and rushed for two touchdowns and Texas State beat Nicholls 35-3 in the Battle for the Paddle rivalry.

Lincoln Pare, Torranc Burgess Jr. and Greg Burrell all had rushing touchdowns for Texas State. Lincoln led all rushers with 64 yards on 11 carries. Kylen Evans had four catches for a game-high 88 yards receiving for Texas State.

Nicholls quarterback Deuce Hogan was 15-for-21 for 97 yards with an interception.

Texas State (3-1) will have a week off next week before starting its Sun Belt slate against Arkansas State on October 4.

The historic rivalry was just the second meeting between the two sides since 2011 and first since 2019. Texas State fully transitioned to the FBS in 2013. It’s the third consecutive win in the series by Texas State; tied for the longest streak in the series. Texas State leads the series 17-15.

Despite the loss to their FBS rival, Nicholls (1-3, 1-0) entered and ended the day leading the Southland Conference.

