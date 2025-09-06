Jackson Arnold throws 3 TDs and Auburn overwhelms Ball State 42-3 in home opener

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Jeremiah Cobb ran for 121 yards and…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Jeremiah Cobb ran for 121 yards and two scores and Auburn overwhelmed Ball State 42-3 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (2-0) finished with 271 yards passing and 224 yards rushing.

Nine different players caught passes during Auburn’s home opener, including Cam Coleman’s team-leading seven receptions for 77 yards. Eric Singleton Jr. had two touchdowns, and transfer Horatio Fields added 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals (0-2) managed 68 yards of total offense and were held without a touchdown for the second consecutive week.

Poll implications

Auburn could find itself ranked in the next AP Top 25 College Football Poll after its decisive victory. The Tigers received the second-most votes (94) among those that missed out on the Top 25 last week.

The takeaway

Auburn: The focus this week was on the passing game. The Tigers attempted 33 passes compared to only 17 in last week’s win over Baylor.

Ball State: The Cardinals have struggled to say the least through two weeks, following a zero-point performance against Purdue with three points against Auburn. Quarterback Kiael Kelly accounted for just 71 yards through the air.

Up next

Auburn: The Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to take on South Alabama.

Ball State: The Cardinals will head home to face New Hampshire on Saturday.

