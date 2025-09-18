Jackson Arnold returning to Oklahoma as Auburn’s QB following a rocky stint with the Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Arnold was expected to be the next big thing at Oklahoma, another great quarterback at…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Arnold was expected to be the next big thing at Oklahoma, another great quarterback at a school that produced Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and featured stars Jalen Hurts, Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams and Dillon Gabriel at the position during the past decade.

Arnold, a five-star recruit, had as much hype as any of them. And when Gabriel decided to transfer to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season, Arnold seemingly had the chance to turn his immense talent into results.

It simply didn’t work. Arnold struggled as injuries besieged the Sooners. He lost his starting job early in the season, then won it back. He ran for more than 100 yards in a shocking win over Alabama, but that wasn’t enough to keep him from transferring to Auburn.

The new scenery has treated Arnold well. Now refreshed, he has led the Tigers to a 3-0 start. He’ll return to Oklahoma as the opposing quarterback when No. 22 Auburn visits the 11th-ranked Sooners (3-0) on Saturday.

Arnold said he’ll be focused. He said blocking outside noise won’t be a problem because he’s not on social media.

“(I’ll be) Watching tape, watching OU, locking in and doing my job throughout the week,” he said. “It’s nothing more than that. It’s the job for us, and I attack it and make every day my best day.”

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze knows about tough homecomings. He returned to Ole Miss with Liberty in 2021 and lost 27-14. He said Arnold needs to find a way to block out the distractions and focus on the task at hand.

“We all understand that people might cheer for him, boo him, whatever it is, but I think he’s mentally strong and is more about preparing,” Freeze said. “My advice to him is just keep the focus on our team. That was my advice to myself.”

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables holds no ill will toward Arnold.

“Obviously, things worked out well for him and us both,” Venables said. “Those are things that are never easy, but it’s just the environment that we’re in, and I’m really happy for him that he’s having great success.”

This season, Arnold has completed 69% of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 192 yards and four scores. He most recently accounted for three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 31-15 win over South Alabama.

“I think he’s the same guy,” Venables said. “I think he’s got a healthy football team around him, and he’s having great success running, throwing, being really efficient. He’s taking care of the ball and the people around him are really good.”

Oklahoma counters with one of the nation’s best defenses. The Sooners rank second nationally in fewest yards passing allowed per game (84.7), fourth in total defense (181.0) and fourth in points allowed per game (6.3).

Still, Venables said his Sooners have a challenge ahead.

Jeremiah Cobb has rushed for 314 yards and four touchdowns and averages 6.8 yards per carry. Eric Singleton, a quick receiver in space, leads the team with 13 catches and two touchdowns and has 174 yards from scrimmage. Cam Coleman, a 6-foot-3 target, has 149 yards and a score on 10 receptions.

They pace an Auburn offense that averages 37 points and 415.7 yards per game.

“You’ve got to play well in every area,” Venables said. “They’re great at running the football and they’re good at throwing the ball down the field and the RPO (run-pass option) world and staying on schedule, being very efficient. So we’ve got to be a little more efficient. Got to protect the perimeter and do a great job up front of plugging gaps and getting off of blocks, having great leverage and playing great team defense.”

AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

