Jackson Arnold accounts for 3 TDs, No. 24 Auburn beats South Alabama 31-15

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Arnold accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing, and No. 24 Auburn beat South Alabama 31-15 on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-0) enjoyed a balanced attack in their “White Out” game — all-white uniforms at home for the first time in 15 years — and finished with 195 yards rushing and 142 passing.

Jeremiah Cobb continued to find success in Damari Alston’s absence, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Cobb has a career-high four rushing touchdowns through three games.

Cam Coleman reeled in the first touchdown of his 2025 season, opening up the scoring for Auburn. Eric Singleton Jr. had a team-leading six receptions for 65 yards.

South Alabama’s Bishop Davenport threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns but also had an interception. The Jaguars (1-2) had success moving the football and finished with 310 yards, but penalties, stalled drives and defensive miscues prevented the game from being tightly contested.

Poll implications

Auburn found itself ranked in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time in the Hugh Freeze era. With this victory, the Tigers could move up.

The takeaway

South Alabama: Coming off back-to-back losses, the Jaguars will have an opportunity to get back on track in Sun Belt Conference play.

Auburn: The Tigers, ranked for the first time since 2021, are playing their best football in years but will see a steep increase in competition as they take on four consecutive ranked teams.

Up next

South Alabama: The Jaguars return home to Hancock Whitney Stadium next Saturday to take on Coastal Carolina.

Auburn: The Tigers open SEC play at No. 13 Oklahoma next Saturday, with Arnold facing his former team.

