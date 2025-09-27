Jack Smiechowski makes 2 interceptions, and Columbia beat Georgetown 19-10 for first victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Goodwin threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Jack Smiechowski made two interceptions, and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Goodwin threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Jack Smiechowski made two interceptions, and Columbia beat Georgetown 19-10 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

The Columbia defense made several big plays in the fourth quarter.

Carter McCray broke up a fourth-and-goal pass in the endzone to preserve Columbia’s 16-10 lead with 12:38 remaining. Smiechowski made his first career interception near midfield and returned it to the 20-yard line, leading to a short field goal for a two-possession lead.

Smiechowski’s second interception sealed the victory.

Goodwin was 11 of 24 for 151 yards with an interception for Columbia (1-1), which won its fourth straight home opener. Goodwin carried it nine times for 44 yards.

Dez Thomas II was intercepted three times for Georgetown (2-3). Jayden Sumpter had 92 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown.

It was the 12th meeting, with Columbia holding an 8-4 advantage. Last season, Georgetown’s Nicholas Dunneman caught a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:10 remaining for a 20-17 victory over Columbia to earn the Lou Little trophy for the first time since 2019.

