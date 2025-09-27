Jack O’Connell finds Zachary Kim for sole touchdown and Stonehill edges Long Island 10-3

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jack O’Connell hit Zachary Kim with a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for…

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jack O’Connell hit Zachary Kim with a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the game’s only touchdown and Stonehill went on to defeat Long Island University 10-3 in a Northeast Conference opener on Saturday.

O’Connell completed 15 of 19 passes for 162 yards and was intercepted once.

Neither defense allowed 250 yards, with LIU outgaining Stonehill 241-234 in total yards.

Domenic Scalese’s 23-yard field goal for Stonehill (2-3) on the first play of the second quarter was the only score of the first half. LIU’s Will Johnson tied it with a 31-yarder late in the third quarter.

After Stonehill’s touchdown, Long Island’s Ethan Greenwood was intercepted on both of the Sharks’ remaining possessions. Greenwood was 12-for-24 passing for 137 yards with the two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

Long Island (1-4) drove 75 yards in 15 plays midway through the second quarter but was stopped on fourth down from the Stonehill 3-yard line.

This was the 21st meeting between the two programs and the fourth at the Division I level. LIU holds a 16-5 advantage in a series that dates to 1997. As Division I teams, the series is tied 2-2.

