Ja’briel Mace’s 100-yard kick return ignites Villanova’s rally in 31-24 win over William & Mary.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Avit scored three touchdowns, Ja’briel Mace returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give Villanova the lead and the Wildcats went on to defeat William & Mary 31-24 on Saturday.

Villanova trailed 17-14 at halftime but Mace’s return gave the Wildcats a 21-17 lead, Jack Barnum added a field goal and Avit ran 3 yards for his third touchdown to make it 31-17.

The Tribe got a 1-yard touchdown run from Tyler Hughes to make it 31-24 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Villanova then had a chance at a two-score lead, but Barnum missed a 36-yard field goal attempt.

The Tribe reached midfield on their last drive but Hughes was sacked on the final play.

Avit had 133 yards rushing and Pat McQuaide passed for 194 yards for the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

Hughes passed for 233 yards with one touchdown and ran for two more for the Tribe (2-3, 1-1).

