Irvin, Western Illinois flex on Valparaiso with a 51-30 win as Irvin throws 3 TDs

MACOMB, lll. (AP) — Chris Irvin threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Western Illinois rebounded with a vengeance…

MACOMB, lll. (AP) — Chris Irvin threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Western Illinois rebounded with a vengeance and beat Valparaiso 51-30 on Saturday.

Western Illinois started the season against Big Ten opponents Illinois — then ranked No. 9 and now 12 — and Northwestern. The two combined to outscore the Leathernecks (1-2) 94-10.

Five of Irvin’s 13 completions — in 20 attempts — went to Demari Davis who had 106 yards receiving and a touchdown. Irvin also threw touchdowns to Brandon Lanier and Alex Williams.

Western Illinois led 28-3 at the halftime. With the contest well in hand, Valparaiso (1-2) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Caron Tyler threw for 137 yards and a touchdown for the Beacons and Ryan Ricketti ran a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown for Valparaiso.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.