Iowa takes on UMass in Week 3

UMass (0-2) at Iowa (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 286 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 65.5 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 220.5 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (93rd)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 207.5 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 134 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 73.5 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (30th)

UMass Offense

Overall: 330 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 102 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (111th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 433 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 297 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 136 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 34.5 points per game (119th)

UMass is 121st in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 50% of the time. Iowa ranks 28th on offense, converting on 50% of third downs.

UMass ranks 101st in the FBS averaging 65 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa’s 14th-ranked 29 per-game average.

UMass is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Iowa is 25th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:52.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 127 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 53.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Xavier Williams, 148 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacob Gill, 65 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

UMass

Passing: Brandon Rose, 217 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 114 yards on 20 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 221 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Iowa lost 16-13 to Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Gronowski led Iowa with 83 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jaziun Patterson had 60 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for two yards. Gill put up 52 yards on five catches.

UMass lost 27-26 to Bryant on Saturday, Sept. 6. Grant Jordan led UMass with 205 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brandon Hood had 39 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Gibson had seven receptions for 89 yards.

Next game

Iowa plays at Rutgers on Sept. 19. UMass plays at Missouri on Sept. 27.

