Iowa hosts No. 11 Indiana in Big Ten action

No. 11 Indiana (4-0) at Iowa (3-1), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Peacock

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 338.3 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 137.8 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 200.5 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (54th)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 233.5 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 172.8 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 60.8 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (24th)

Indiana Offense

Overall: 588.5 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 279.8 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 308.8 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 54.8 points per game (3rd)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 205.8 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 118.8 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 8.3 points per game (5th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Iowa is 21st in the FBS, converting 51.9% of the time. Indiana ranks 3rd, converting 64.4%.

Iowa ranks 61st in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Indiana’s 10th-ranked +5 margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa is 3rd in the FBS averaging 23.3 penalty yards per game, and Indiana ranks 9th with a 30-yard average.

Indiana is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 51st, scoring on 90.5% of red zone opportunities.

Indiana is 2nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 36:50.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 492 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaziun Patterson, 198 yards on 34 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 115 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 975 yards, 14 TDs, 0 INTs, 76.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaelon Black, 306 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 377 yards on 19 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Iowa beat Rutgers 38-28 on Friday, Sept. 19. Gronowski led Iowa with 186 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Kamari Moulton had 68 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Dayton Howard put up 42 yards on one catch.

Indiana defeated Illinois 63-10 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Mendoza passed for 267 yards on 21-of-23 attempts (91.3%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Khobie Martin had 107 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Elijah Sarratt had nine receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Iowa plays at Wisconsin on Oct. 11. Indiana plays at No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 11.

