Illinois star cornerback Xavier Scott to miss most of the season with injury

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — No. 23 Illinois will have to play most of the season without star cornerback Xavier Scott, coach Bret Bielema said Monday.

Scott will undergo a procedure on Wednesday for the injury that caused him to miss a 63-10 loss at No. 11 Indiana last weekend, Bielema said.

Multiple reports have indicated Scott’s injury is to his lower leg.

“He will be out the majority of the rest of the year, but there’s a chance he could come back at the end,” Bielema said.

Scott earned first-team Associated Press all-Big Ten honors last season. He finished as one of 15 finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award.

He intercepted four passes in 2024 and two in 2023.

Scott’s injury complicates Illinois’ hopes of bouncing back from its blowout loss to Indiana as the Ilini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) prepare to host No. 21 Southern California (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads all Bowl Subdivision players in passer rating and has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception.

