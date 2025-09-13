Hurst’s 2 touchdown catches lead Georgia State to 37-21 win over Murray State

ATLANTA (AP) — Ted Hurst had 10 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a…

ATLANTA (AP) — Ted Hurst had 10 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 37-21 win over Murray State on Saturday night.

Hurst caught one on a leaping fade route in the first quarter and another on a 16-yard reception in the third.

The two touchdowns are the most he’s had in a game. His 172 yards are the second most of his career.

Georgia State’s Cameran Brown took the reigns at quarterback in the second half from TJ Finley, who threw a pair of interceptions and was 11 of 18 for 150 yards and a TD. Brown was 9 for 11 for 101 yards and three TDs.

Lucas Desjardins led Murray State with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. Jim Ogle was 17 for 28 with 138 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia State (1-2), which has not begun its Sun Belt schedule, plays at Vanderbilt on Sept. 20.

The loss drops Murray State to 0-3, as the only team in the Missouri Valley Conference without a win.

