Hudson’s 2 passing touchdowns lead rally in Coastal Carolina’s 38-20 win over South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tad Hudson threw two second-half touchdowns and Coastal Carolina capitalized on Southern Alabama’s mistakes for a 38-20 victory on Saturday night in a Sun Belt opener for both teams.

It was a difficult second half for South Alabama, after leading 14-7 at the half. South Alabama had an 11-yard punt and an interception, both resulting in Coastal Carolina touchdowns. A late fumble was returned by Tray Brown for a touchdown.

Ja’Vin Simpkins had 84 yards rushing and a touchdown for Coastal Carolina (2-2), which entered the game averaging 6.7 points per game, worst (134th) in FBS.

South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport threw his second interception with 3:41 remaining, in an eight-point deficit.

Keenan Phillips rushed for 104 yards for South Alabama (1-3) and Kentrel Bullock added a touchdown on the ground. The Jaguars outgained the Chanticleers, tallying 420 yards to 294, but turned the ball over three times to none.

