Howard defeats Morehouse College 38-10 in HBCU NYC Classic, Starks MVP after big day

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyriq Starks threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns, Andre Cooper II caught four passes for 80 yards, and Howard defeated Division II Morehouse College 38-10 on Saturday in the HBCU NY Classic.

Starks, a graduate transfer from FAU, added 29 yards and a score on the ground. He was named the MVP of the game’s fourth edition.

The Bison (2-1) were dominant from start to finish, with 425 yards of total offense. Their offense produced their highest scoring output of the season after averaging 8.5 points per game to start the year.

A 14-10 game at 10:13 of the third quarter quickly became a trouncing as Howard scored three straight touchdowns.

After Anthony Reagan Jr. scored on a 1-yard rush, the Bison had a strip sack recovery that set them up at the 2-yard line. Starks scored to make it 31-10, with two scores in under two minutes to put Howard in control.

Reagan Jr. had a career-high 48 yards on seven carries, scoring twice, and Travis Kerney added 53 yards rushing. Defensively, Jay Jones II had an interception and five tackles for loss.

Howard is 8-0 all-time against Morehouse since their first meeting in 2011.

