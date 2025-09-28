Houston takes on No. 11 Texas Tech in Big 12 play

No. 11 Texas Tech (4-0) at Houston (4-0), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

No. 11 Texas Tech (4-0) at Houston (4-0), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 379.5 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 208 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 171.5 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (59th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 265.5 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 140.3 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 125.3 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 13.3 points per game (14th)

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 573 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 368.5 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 204.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 52 points per game (2nd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 239 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 182.8 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 56.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (8th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Houston ranks 24th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 29% of third downs. Texas Tech ranks 23rd, conceding on 28.8% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Houston ranks 11th in the FBS at +5, and Texas Tech ranks 22nd at +4.

Texas Tech ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 79.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Houston’s 43rd-ranked 45.8 per-game average.

Texas Tech is 21st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 75% of trips.

Texas Tech ranks 105th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:25, compared to Houston’s 55th-ranked average of 30:51.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 839 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 324 yards on 67 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Stephon Johnson Jr., 235 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,065 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 232 yards on 49 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Coy Eakin, 260 yards on 14 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Houston won 27-24 over Oregon State on Friday, Sept. 26. Weigman led Houston with 270 yards on 20-of-36 passing (55.6%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. Connors had 53 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding four receptions for 33 yards. Amare Thomas had six receptions for 104 yards.

Texas Tech won 34-10 over Utah on Saturday, Sept. 20. Will Hammond threw for 169 yards on 13-of-16 attempts (81.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 61 yards. Dickey had 67 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 20 yards. Reginald Virgil had six receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Houston plays at Oklahoma State on Oct. 11. Texas Tech hosts Kansas on Oct. 11.

