Houston hits the road to play Rice

Houston (1-0) at Rice (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Houston by 11.5. Against the spread: Houston 1-0, Rice 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 343 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 152 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 191 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 27 points per game (64th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 144 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 105 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 191 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Rice Offense

Overall: 251 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 45 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (105th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 239 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 88 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 206 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (52nd)

Houston is 22nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 18.8% of third downs.

Both teams have a +2 turnover margin to rank 11th in the FBS.

Rice ranks 128th in the FBS with 90 penalty yards per game.

Houston leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Houston is 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:49, while Rice’s 12th-ranked average is 36:24.

Team leaders

HoustonPassing: Conner Weigman, 159 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 62.5 completion percentageRushing: Dean Connors, 50 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Tanner Koziol, 63 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 45 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 119 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 44 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Houston defeated Stephen F. Austin 27-0 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Weigman threw for 159 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards. Connors had 50 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding two receptions for one yard. Koziol had seven receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Rice won 14-12 over Louisiana on Saturday, Aug. 30. Jenkins led Rice with 45 yards on 7-of-9 passing (77.8%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson had 119 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -6 yards. Dickmann put up 44 yards on three catches.

Next game

Houston hosts Colorado on Sept. 12. Rice hosts Prairie View A&M on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.