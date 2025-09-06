Houser, Montgomery pace East Carolina to 56-3 drubbing of Campbell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser threw for two touchdowns, London Montgomery ran for two scores and East Carolina overwhelmed…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser threw for two touchdowns, London Montgomery ran for two scores and East Carolina overwhelmed FCS-member Campbell 56-3 on Saturday.

Houser completed 25 of 35 passes, connecting with Desirrio Riles for the game’s first score on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Later, he threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Brock Spalding.

Montgomery was one of four Pirates (1-1) ball carriers to score as he crashed in from the 1- and 2-yard lines. Parker Jenkins scored from 17 yards out, Marlon Gunn Jr. from the 4 and DeJuan Lacy from the 4.

Saturday’s contest was the sixth since the teams first met in 1933. ECU’s win knotted the series at 3-3.

After four games in the 1930’s the two teams last met in 2022 with ECU earning a 49-10 win.

